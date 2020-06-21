Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

