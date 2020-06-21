Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 471,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 88.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

