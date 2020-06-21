TP Group (LON:TPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.20

TP Group PLC (LON:TPG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 8804062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.11).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25.

About TP Group (LON:TPG)

TP Group plc, a specialist services and engineering company, provides integrity solutions and through-life support for applications in aerospace, defense, industrial, and government sectors worldwide. It operates in two business units, Engineering and Technology (TPG Engineering) and Consulting and Programme Services (TPG Services).

