Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,140 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $574,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.