Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

TRT opened at $3.40 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

