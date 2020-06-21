Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $47.81.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.