Tudor Pickering Downgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Sell

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH opened at $19.83 on Friday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Methanex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.