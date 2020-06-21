Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

