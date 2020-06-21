UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.32

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 89534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.07.

UNICHARM CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

