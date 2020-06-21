Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.16

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 7712889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UONE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,943,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,085 in the last 90 days. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

