Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Varex Imaging worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

VREX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

