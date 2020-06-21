Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.03

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 22570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VREX. Sidoti reduced their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

