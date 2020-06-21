Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.00

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.04), with a volume of 562908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and a P/E ratio of 205.00.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

