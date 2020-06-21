Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,726 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $52.77 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

