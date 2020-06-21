Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Chewy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Chewy by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 158,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chewy by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 684,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion and a PE ratio of -73.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 168,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $8,052,014.02. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,809 shares of company stock valued at $26,062,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

