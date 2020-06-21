Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 2338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

About Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

