Viking Global Investors LP Has $772.83 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 257.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $772,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.