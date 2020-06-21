Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.46, 2,724,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,110,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $2,253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,521.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $114,416.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,568 shares of company stock worth $6,481,411.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

