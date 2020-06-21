Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.79. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 114,694 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 194.75% and a negative net margin of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

