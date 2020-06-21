Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 5.1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.13, 12,261,205 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 7,074,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

