Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 7.6% in June

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,077,458 shares in the company, valued at $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.61. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

