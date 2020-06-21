Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 177,438 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $407,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

