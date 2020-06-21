Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 37,854 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.32% of United Community Banks worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,266,000 after acquiring an additional 118,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,064,000 after acquiring an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $19.94 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

