Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.71% of Standard Motor Products worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE SMP opened at $39.90 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $282,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

