Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 14,012 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK opened at $41.27 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 825.57 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

