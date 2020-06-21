Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 821,905 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.63% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBI opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

