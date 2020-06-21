Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,871 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.37% of People’s United Financial worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.97 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

