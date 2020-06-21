Wellington Management Group LLP Has $18.85 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.32 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

