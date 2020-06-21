Wellington Management Group LLP Has $19.13 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,952,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.