Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,648 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

