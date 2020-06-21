Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 432,632 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 1,921.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.66% of Stifel Financial worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 44.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

