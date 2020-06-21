Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 67,656 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $110.86 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

