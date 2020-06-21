Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.56 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.32% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $30,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

