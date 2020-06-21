Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30.70 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.69% of XPO Logistics worth $30,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.54. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

