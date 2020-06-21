Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.48 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,978 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of ABB worth $31,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ABB by 215.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,769 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 1,134.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,470 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in ABB by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,323 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,520,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

NYSE:ABB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

