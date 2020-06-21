Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,112 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

