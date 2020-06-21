Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 24,433 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.99% of Parsons worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Parsons by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Parsons by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parsons by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,382 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.04. Parsons Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.57 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 3.08%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

