Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 518,844 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.66% of Westlake Chemical worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,924 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLK opened at $54.86 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

