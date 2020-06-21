Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.92% of Hancock Whitney worth $32,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSE:HWC opened at $22.65 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

