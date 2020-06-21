Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Quest Diagnostics worth $30,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

