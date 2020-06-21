Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 141,203 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $30,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

