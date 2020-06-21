Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 150,157 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,119,000 after purchasing an additional 542,731 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,593 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after acquiring an additional 347,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

