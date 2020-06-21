Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 206,005 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,005 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.41% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $31,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $36.89 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.