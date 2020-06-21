Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 28,989 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $30,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $53.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27.

