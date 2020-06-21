Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 96,146 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $31,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,396.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $42.16 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

