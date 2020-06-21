Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post $311.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $268.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

