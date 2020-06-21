Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. Insiders acquired 10,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 365,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNEB. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of WNEB opened at $5.45 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.