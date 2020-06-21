Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Westlake Chemical worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 92,608 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

WLK opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

