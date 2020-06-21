Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLKP. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

In other news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $62,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,926.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $115,964.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,900,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after buying an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 689,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 726,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.