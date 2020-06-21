Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Up 20%

Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, 699,119 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 254% from the average session volume of 197,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willow Biosciences from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders. The company has a Joint Development Agreement with Noramco, Inc to develop and commercialize a yeast-based production platform for the manufacturing and distribution of cannabidiol (CBD).

